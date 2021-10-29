Agra: Relatives of an accused Kashmiri student--who has been sent to jail for celebrating the victory of Pakistan against India in the ICC T20 World Cup match held on last Sunday-- from Jammu and Kashmir have arrived in Agra today.

After arriving, the relatives first met the management of RBS Engineering College where the student was studying and enquired about the matter. Later, they headed to Mathura.

The three Kashmiri students studying at RBS College in Bichpuri (Jagdishpura) hailed the victory of Pakistan on October 24. After the video of the students went viral on the social media platform, the BJP Yuva Morcha swung into action and Yuva Morcha Metropolitan president Shailu Pandit lodged a complaint against them at the Jagdishpura police station. After that, the Jagdishpura police sent all the three accused to jail on October. 28.

City SP, Vikas Kumar said, "following the instructions of Chief Minister and expert legal opinion, Section 124 (a) has been imposed on the three students. The arrested Kashmiri students were presented before the court on Thursday and the court ordered jail for all the three. As evidence, digital data and other documents including the screenshot of their WhatsApp status have been collected."

Relative of one of the accused students from Jammu and Kashmir came to Agra on Friday. The student's uncle said, "I met the RBS college management. I have collected all the information. I had consulted with an advocate and we will go by his suggestions."

