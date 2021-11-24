Lucknow: Aditi Singh, the rebel Congress MLA from Rae Bareli, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Wednesday in the presence of Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh.

Along with her, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), MLA Vandana Singh from Azamgarh also joined the saffron party.

Aditi Singh had revolted against the Congress last year when she defied the party's diktat and attended a special one-day session of the UP Assembly.

Eversince she has been critical of Congress leadership and has been praising the BJP. Her joining the BJP was expected since the last several months.

Vandana Singh had been suspended from the BSP last year. While most of the suspended BSP legislators have joined the Samajwadi Party, Vandana Singh chose to join the BJP.

Aditi has completed her graduation from Duke University, USA. Earlier, she used to be a fan of Priyanka Gandhi but later she turned to be her opponent.

