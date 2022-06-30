Rampur (UP): A senior police officer in Uttar Pradesh has said that he wants to send those parents to jail who come to him complaining that their daughter has fled away with a person of a different faith.

Rampur SP Ashok Kumar Shukla, while addressing police personnel and traders in the police line on Wednesday, was seen making veiled remarks against Muslims while questioning them "for producing children and leaving them on street". "Recently there was a big drama in Civil lines. Some Hindu girl had married a Mohammadan (Muslim) boy. Why is this happening? I want to send those parents to jail who come with a complaint that their daughter has fled," he said addressing the huge gathering that clapped upon him saying so.

"After giving birth, you just left them. You were not responsible. And if you like it, hear me out. One or two children is enough. You don't have to set up an Army. You can neither educate them nor give them any facilities. I am not targeting any specific religion. This applies to all," he said. The programme where the SP made the remarks was organised to appreciate police personnel for ensuring peaceful Rampur Lok Sabha bypolls.

The officer added that those whose religion stops them from family planning should at least make efforts to educate them instead of "leaving them on the street" to "pick punctures". "Such children then roam with kattas (country-made guns) and knives and as a result my work increases," he said.