Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): Police have registered a case against 9 people, including Abdullah Azam Khan, MLA son of SP leader Azam Khan, for allegedly threatening to kill a man and for casting “fake votes” during the recently held Rampur assembly bypolls. The FIR has been registered in police station Ganj following a complaint by one Nadeem Khan, a local resident.

In his complaint, Nadeem alleged that on the election day on December 5, Abdullah Azam Khan had reached Raza Degree College, where he threatened to kill him in an encounter. Nadeem further accused Abdullah of casting fake votes along with three journalists Vikas Singh, Ankur Pratap Singh and Shahbaz Khan.

“He used very dirty abuses and wanted to get journalists to vote by bringing fake IDs. He threatened me and my friend Meherban Ali a lot in degree college a video of which has gone viral on social media,” Nadeem said.