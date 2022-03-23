Ramapati Shastri appointed UP Assembly pro-tem speaker
Published on: 50 minutes ago
Ramapati Shastri appointed UP Assembly pro-tem speaker
Published on: 50 minutes ago
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday appointed senior BJP leader Ramapati Shastri as the pro-tem speaker of the state Legislative Assembly. Shastri, who is a BJP MLA from Mankapur in the Gonda district, will administer the oath to newly elected legislators. Shastri has been appointed the pro-tem speaker by the Governor, Assembly Principal Secretary Pradeep Kumar Dubey said.
Shashtri is an eight-time MLA.
PTI
Also read: Yogi Adityanath resigns from Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council
Loading...