Ayodhya: A total of Rs 3,400 crore has been donated by members of the public for the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the temple trust said on Thursday. From Makar Sankranti (January 15) to Sant Ravidas Jayanti (February 16), the sum was donated by a population of roughly 11 crore people, said Prakash Gupta, Camp Office In-Charge of the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

"Rs 3,400 crore was donated by around 11 crore people. The donations ranged from as minimal a sum as Rs 10 to crores. They will visit the temple once it is completed. Everyone will have a share in this, no matter how small or big it is," Gupta said. He further noted that workers went around door-to-door to collect funds for the project. The Office bearer also noted that the sanctum sanctorum of the temple would be ready by January 2024.