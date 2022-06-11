Ayodhya: The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is in full swing. By the end of the year 2023, four pavilions of the ground floor along with the sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be ready and by January 2024, the idol of Ram Lala would be installed.

This means that the construction of the ground floor of the temple has to be completed in 18 months. The Trust of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and the construction committee have started preparations for this. This information has been given by Swami Vishwa Prasanna Teerth, a prominent member of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and Peethadheeshwara of Pejawar Math.

Swami Vishwa Prasanna Teerth said that in the month of April, the trust had decided to install the idol of God to gather the opinions of saints from across the country. During this, special care will be taken regarding the darshan of the devotees so that the idol can be viewed without any strain. Because at present, the idol of Shri Ram Lala is small, due to which there causing difficulty for darshan.

Swami further said that discussions were going on whether black coloured shaligram stone or white marble stone be considered in making the idol of God. However, in North India, white marble is considered good for the idol of God. He said that the Trust of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra had already decided that the form of Lord Shri Ram Lala will be 'Bal Swaroop', but it is yet to be painted. He said that according to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, there would be an idol of 3 to 5 feet.