Ayodhya: Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is set to celebrate Ram Janmotsav with a lot of pomp and grandeur in Ayodhyay. This is the last Ram Navami festival when Lord Ram Lala will sit in the temporary temple. Next year onwards, Lord Ram Lala will sit in His divine grand temple.

The trust will begin Ram Janmotsav celebrations from March 22. Cultural programs will be held from 6 to 10 pm daily. In order to increase participation of youths, a state-level seven day sports competition and cultural events will be held on the occasion. The sports events will be held between 6 and 10 and cultural programs between 4 to 10 pm at Ram ki padi at Bhajan Sandhya venue. A marathon and cycle race would be organised on March 22 that will cover 21 km from Lata Mangeshkar Chowk to Saryu Aarti Ghat.

The celebrations will be held across Ayodhyay. Over a dozen sports events including bicycle race, kho-kho, fencing, kabaddi, sailing, volley ball and dangal will be organised. There will also be poetry conferences and musical shows. Local poets and musicians and emerging story tellers will be given preference in the cultural programs. The trust wants to give a platform to the emerging artists and sportspersons so that they can showcase their talent.

Prizes worth a few lakhs would be distributed to the participants on the occasion. A total of Rs 12,45,300 has been allocated for the winning players in all competitions. General secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust Champat Rai said that Ram Janmotsav will be celebrated in a unique manner this year. It will have both Olympic level sports events as well as cultural shows by some of the emerging poets and singers, he said.