Varanasi: A railway employee, his wife and two-and-a-half-year-old son were found dead at their residence in Kashi Railway Station Colony under the Adampur police station area here on Sunday. On receiving the information from the neighbours, the police of Adampur police station, along with a team of forensic experts, reached the spot and conducted an investigation and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

The deceased railway employee was identified as Rajiv Ranjan Patel (38), who used to live with his wife Anupama (35) and two-and-a-half-year-old son Harsh in quarter number 29-D of Kashi Railway Station Colony. According to Rajiv's neighbours, Rajiv was a native of Bihar's Nalanda district and was staying here after being transferred to Varanasi in February 2021.

On receiving information, Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Santosh Kumar Singh and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police of Kashi Zone Rajesh Kumar Pandey reached the spot, along with Adampur police station in-charge Ajit Verma. Additional CP Santosh Kumar Singh said, "Three people were found dead under suspicious circumstances in the colony of Kashi railway station. Prima facia it seems to be a case of suicide or might be because of an increased level of carbon monoxide as an 'angithi' was found burning in the room, which was locked from inside"

A foam-like substance was oozing out from all three bodies and the mobile phones of the couple were in flight mode. Bodies have been sent for post-mortem and only then it will be clear what was the exact cause of death. Until then speculating anything will be premature", said the official. However, the Additional CP ruled out any criminal intervention in the incident.