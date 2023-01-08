Rahul Gandhi's lookalike in conversation with ETV reporter in Meerut.

Meerut: Bharat Jodo Yatra has been hogging the limelight ever since it was launched from Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022. But this time, it is in talks for a very unique reason as a lookalike of Rahul Gandhi was spotted in the UP leg of the Yatra with people taking selfies with him. The lookalike had joined the Yatra in Delhi as well but it was in UP that he caught the attention of the people.

Rahul Gandhi's doppelganger, Faisal Choudhary, is a Congress member himself. He has been associated with the Congress party for 3 years now. A resident of village Shoddat in Parikshitgarh, Meerut, Choudhary is a farmer and the eldest of four brothers. With his stark resemblance to the Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, he is fondly called Rahul in his hometown.

In a candid conversation with ETV Bharat, Faisal bares open on his new-found fame and future aspirations. Ecstatic over people coming up to him, shaking his hand and taking selfies, Choudhary admitted that it definitely feels good. People on spotting him, raised slogans of Rahul Gandhi zindabad, Congress Party zindabad and even asked him to offer garlands of flowers on statutes of dignitaries, mistaking him for Gandhi.

Choudhary is happy with the response Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting. He has been a part of the Yatra twice, firstly, when it passed through the Badarpur border in Delhi and then when it entered UP via the Loni border. It is the second time around that he was noticed. He had worn a similar t-shirt to that of Gandhi, which in itself has become a talking point, given the temperature drop in Delhi.

Choudhary aspires to meet Rahul Gandhi in person. Talking to ETV Bharat, he said that he tried to meet Rahul Gandhi during the Yatra, but was stopped by his security team. He is hopeful that now Rahul Gandhi might take notice of him as his pictures from yatra have gone viral with lots of other members of the Congress party coming and meeting him.