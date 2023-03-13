Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) : Samajwadi Party (SP) Shafiqur Rahman Burke has supported Maulana Tauqeer Raza's statement that action should be taken against those who are issuing statements demanding the formation of the Hindu Rashtra. Sambhal's SP MP said that he agreed with Maulana Tauqeer Raza because the controversy would trigger new problems like followers of other religions would also raise simial demands.

Rahman Burke said that the demands of those seeking the Hindu Rashtra should be treated as treason. Targeting the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and the RSS (Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh), the SP MP said that due to these statements of hatred, many systems in the country are crumbling. "How will the country progress in such a situation? We should work on that," he said.

Shafiqur Rahman Burke, in his statement, said that what he was saying was correct and the laws that the whole country has made were those of democracy. Dr Ambedkar was the chairman of the constitution-making committee and there should be no space for demands along undemocratic lines, the SP MP said.

Rahman Burke further said that when a democratic law exists in the country, then why are the BJP and RSS raising such issues? "Let the country run as before. There should be no talk of hatred. By talking about hatred, the systems of the country are falling apart," he said. The SP MP suggested that the governments should attend to the burning problems of the people.

Raising the issue of price rise, the MP said that there is so much inflation in the country which needs to be tackled. "How many rapes are happening in the country? How the country will progress. How do we proceed forward? The country can move forward only by taking everyone along. If we talk like this, then not only Hindu-Muslim but the people of other communities and religions will do the same," he said.

Rahman Burke said that if the law had not been made, then they could make any such demands. But when the law is in place, then demanding such slogans by the people of RSS and BJP is absolutely objectionable, and action should be taken against those who are making such demands treating it as treason, he said.