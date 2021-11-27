Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi raised her voice for the rights of women and targeted the opposition in the Pratigya rally organized in Mahoba on November 27. She said that women should recognize their power and fight for their rights.

Priyanka Gandhi said, "Local people should get the highest priority in employment here. Water sources should be protected and cultural sites should be made for Aalha Udal. Many tourists including Kirat Sagar should be developed so that new sources of income can be created. Whenever I meet my sisters, I feel that they carry all the burden of society."

She said, "You work in farms and raise children. The future of the new generation is on you. I am also a woman, I can understand how big a burden you are shouldering. "

Priyanka added, "The government told you that they will give you a gas cylinder. Has this fulfilled the responsibility of the government? From where will you get Rs 1000 for the cylinder refill? Has the government ever taken any initiative regarding the responsibility and power of making you strong? Wherever I go I see atrocities. When I met a family, I came to know that the whole family was killed. Women were crying. She said that the government is helping the killers. The killers know the leader of the BJP. The government is protecting them."

She further adds, "Our new slogan is 'Ladki hoon, Ladd Sakti hoon'. We will not wait anymore. We will stand on our own to solve our problems. Congress will give 40 per cent of election tickets to women so that women sit in the assembly and make laws,"

Congress leader further said, "If Congress comes to power, then 12th class girl students will get a smartphone, older girl students will get a scooty. Women will travel for free in the bus. Not one but three gas cylinders will be given free of cost. The honorarium of Asha daughters-in-law will be increased to Rs 10,000. You have seen the intention of the BJP leaders. The SP and BSP governments also made many false promises. It is the time for women to come forward."

In Congress's pledge rally, Priyanka Gandhi also touched on the biggest issue of Bundelkhand, the problem of stray animals. She promised to tackle this problem like Chhattisgarh's Roko Cheka campaign if Congress comes to power. "There was once the problem of stray animals in Chhattisgarh, the government there launched a Roko Cheka campaign to deal with it and succeeded. Similarly, in Bundelkhand, this problem persists from 2019 but nothing changed till date since BJP does not consider it as a important problem. We will address it as soon as we come to power," she added.

