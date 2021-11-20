Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him not to share stage with Union minister Ajay Mishra, whose son has been arrested in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri. The Prime Minister is in Lucknow for the DGP conference.

Priyanka Gandhi pens letter to PM Modi

In her letter, Gandhi wrote, "If your intentions are clear don’t share dais with union minister of state for home. Dismiss him.”

It may be recalled that Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, is among the 13 accused in the violence that claimed eight lives on October 3 under the Tikunia police station limits of Lakhimpur Kheri. He was arrested on October 9 and is in jail. All the 13 accused are in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister reached Lucknow after visiting Mahoba and Jhansi on Friday, where he handed over the indigenously developed light combat helicopter (LCH), drones and electronic warfare suite to the three services as part of the Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv at a ceremony.