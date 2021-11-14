New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday met Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and offered condolences for her mother's death. Priyanka met Mayawati at her residence situated at 3 Tyagaraj Marg, Delhi on Sunday.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's mother died due to heart failure in Delhi on Saturday.

Mayawati's mother Ramrati was 92 years old. She died at a hospital where she was undergoing treatment, as per a press statement from the BSP.

"Earlier, Priyanka had tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the death of Smt. Ramrati, the mother of the National President of the Bahujan Samaj Party. May God give her a place at his feet and courage to the family members to bear the pain," Priyanka tweeted.

