Gorakhpur: A prisoner who was brought to the Gorakhpur Civil Court for his case hearing slit his own throat with a knife on Thursday. The prisoner, Vidhata was immediately rushed to the district hospital and later referred to the medical college where he is currently undergoing treatment. The prisoner was brought for the proceedings from the court from the Divisional Jail.

Police said the reason for the step is yet to be ascertained, even as questions were raised on the security despite which the prisoner was able to carry a knife. "We are investigating the case and are yet unsure of the reason for his attempt to kill himself. How he was able to keep a knife despite the security arrangement will also be revealed after the investigation," Cantt Inspector Shashibhushan Rai said.

"Cases like murder and gangsterism are registered against Vidhata. He is a resident of Harijan Basti of Hathi Mata Temple in the Gorakhpur police station area of the city," he added.

The prisoner Vidhata is serving his term for multiple murders among other crimes. As per the police records, on October 26, 2020, the prisoner killed his elder brother Premshankar. A case was registered against him on the basis of a written complaint by Premshankar's wife.

Even before this murder, he used to threaten people, police said. According to police sources, On November 5, 2013, Vidhata killed his neighbor Guddu. A case was then registered on the complaint of Mangal Chauhan, a relative of Gudda. On October 6, 2018, Vidhata and his associates attacked a man with sticks. A case of rioting and assault was registered in the attack.

All the cases against him are registered in the police station and a charge sheet has been filed in all of them and he is serving his sentence for the last 30 years.