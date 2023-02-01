Kanpur: In a major boost for Kanpur-based entrepreneurs, Prince William has lauded his startup making incense sticks and artificial leather out of flowers. The Prince of Wales has also pledged a grant worth US $ 1.2 million for the top five winners in a contest. Ankit Agarwal, an entrepreneur hailing from Arya Nagar was part of the team of 15 start-ups that attended the finale of the multi-crore Earthshot Award in the field of environmental protection in Winster, London on Friday.

Ankit while collaborating with the Startup Innovation Incubation Center of IIT Kanpur has made incense sticks and artificial leather out of flowers collected from different cities in Uttar Pradesh. Pictures of the contest are being widely shared. In one of the pictures, Prince William is seen keenly examining a piece of artificial leather made by Ankit's start-up.

Describing the secret of his success and startup idea, Ankit said that it was around the year 2015 on the day of Makar Sankranti when he and his friend who had returned from the Czech Republic were watching the people sitting on the banks of the Ganges. People were taking baths and offering flowers there after worship which had led to a pile of flowers at the temples.

Ankit said his friend suggested the proper disposal of flowers following which he came up with the idea of a start-up. Ankit said he converted his friend's idea into a startup idea and formed his own startup at IIT Kanpur in the year 2016, then incubated it leading to the twin creations of incense sticks and artificial leather. Ankit said that flowers are brought daily from many cities including Kanpur, Ayodhya, Varanasi for work which also provided employment for local women.

About 12 tons of flowers are collected on a daily basis to be processed into the end products after several stages. Ankit said he is working on an alternative to thermocol.