Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu will address as the chief guest at the 10th convocation of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), a central university, in Lucknow on Monday. After attending the convocation, the President will also visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple and attend Ganga Aarti at Varanasi.

President Murmu has been on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh. On Sunday, she participated in the valedictory session of UP Global Investors Summit-2023 in Lucknow. She will grace the 10th convocation of BBAU, a central university, on Monday. The students of the university will be awarded degrees at the convocation.

As per the official website of the varsity, "The live streaming of the 10th convocation in presence of the President of India will be given at 10 am onwards. The university came into existence on January 10, 1996. It offers graduate and postgraduate students the knowledge and skills required to succeed as persons and professionals."

The BBAU asserts that they strive to fulfil the objectives to promote learning and provide instructional and research facilities of standard quality in higher education. In the coming year, BBAU will be taking up a range of other activities designed to further preserve our environment and provide learning that develops socially and ethically responsible global citizens.

Due to the President's visit, route diversions were imposed in the city on Monday. No vehicle will be allowed from Golghar Court towards Circuit House and will be diverted towards Ardali Bazar. No vehicle will be allowed from Golghar court to the police line intersection. These vehicles will be diverted towards LT College Road, police said.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Dinesh Kumar Puri said, "The people of the city are requested to cooperate in order to maintain a smooth flow of traffic during the president's visit by following the given route diversion. She will attend BBAU's convocation in the morning and will also visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple and attend Ganga Aarti at Varanasi. She will leave for Delhi at 7 pm from Babatpur airport."