Agra: In an unfortunate incident, a pregnant woman died after a stampede broke out in a Durga Puja pandal in the Prakash Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh's Agra due to a power failure on Sunday night, sources said. A show was going on at the pandal and hundreds of people were inside it when the incident took place.

The woman fell into a roadside pit in the dark and was seriously injured. She was immediately taken to a private hospital by her relatives, where doctors referred her to SN Medical College. Later, at SN Medical College, doctors declared the woman and her unborn child brought dead.

Also read: Verbal spat turns ugly; Pregnant Haldwani woman pushed to death from terrace