Prayagraj (UP): The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has asked the owners of 'Global Hospital' in the city to vacate after the hospital staff was accused of transfusing mosambi juice instead of platelets to a dengue patient after which he died on October 19.

The PDA has issued a notice to the administration at the hospital in Dhumanganj police station area asking them to vacate the building by October 28. PDA secretary Ajit Kumar Singh said that through the notice, they have asked the hospital administration to produce a map of the hospital.

If the map is found to be illegal, then the building can also be demolished. Further action will be taken against the hospital in case of non-compliance. Ten members of the alleged gang selling juice in the name of platelets have already been arrested and sent to jail while the hospital has also been sealed.

Also read: UP Hospital sealed, allegedly tranfused juice instead of platelets to dengue patient

The accused have been booked under the Gangster Act. The properties built through illegal business will be traced and attached, police said. The hospital came under fire after a contractor Pradeep Pandey, a dengue patient, admitted to the hospital, died at another hospital during treatment on October 19.

After Pradeep's death, his relatives accused 'Global Hospital' of transfusing mosambi juice to the victim in the name of platelets. SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said that strict action will be taken against those who play with the lives of people in the name of blood and platelets.