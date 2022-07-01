Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Hamza Ansari, a member of the Bahubali gang and a close aide of former MP Atique Ahmed from Lucknow. The CBI team with the help of the local police arrested Ansari from the Gaus Nagar area of ​​the Kareli police station area on Thursday in connection with the kidnapping of a Lucknow builder in Deoria jail.

Builder Mohit Jaiswal was abducted from Lucknow city in December 2018. After this, the kidnappers took him to Deoria jail where former Atique Ahmed was imprisoned. The builder alleged that inside the jail, Atique and his henchmen thrashed Jaiswal. They intimidated him to the point where he wrote off the company and properties under the names of close people of Atique.

After this incident, the victim went to Lucknow police and lodged a complaint. After the initial investigation, not only was Atique Ahmed's jail changed, the police officers and employees posted in Deoria Jail were also reprimanded. Atique was shifted from Deoria Jail to Bareilly Jail.