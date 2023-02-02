Aligarh: The controversy regarding the screening of the BBC documentary on Gujarat riots 2002 reached Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Muslim University on Thursday, as QR codes leading to the documentary were discovered on campus premises. Reports noted that four places within the campus featured these posters, which were subsequently removed by the university administration.

"Some outside elements put up posters on screening of the BBC documentary at some isolated locations in the University. When this came to the knowledge of security guards, they immediately removed these posters. No student was involved in this, we think it was outsiders" Proctor Mohd Wasim Ali said. He further noted that CCTV footage in and around the campus was being scanned to identify those behind the move.

Also read: TN: University VP orders disciplinary action against students for screening BBC documentary

Meanwhile, six members of the students group of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi were taken into custody by the police in Hyderabad's Osmania University on Thursday for allegedly planning to screen the controversial documentary. "They did not screen the documentary. They were planning (to do so).... As they had no permission (to screen the documentary) they were immediately taken into preventive custody," a senior police official said.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday, January 30, slammed the petitioners who challenged the Centre's decision to ban the BBC documentary on PM Modi in the Supreme Court. "This is how they waste the precious time of Hon'ble Supreme Court where thousands of common citizens are waiting and seeking dates for Justice.", Rijiju noted in his tweet after reports emerged of veteran journalist N Ram, activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan and others approaching the top court to challenge the Center's decision.