Kushinagar (UP): Police recovered a body of a 20-year-old girl tied in a gunny bag at the Badi Gandak (Narayani) river in the Sevrahi police station area of the district on Sunday. The victim's father, brother and uncle have been taken into custody under suspicion of dis-honour killing after the locals informed that the victim's family was not happy with the victim's affair with a body, police sources said.

They further revealed that all three accused are being interrogated adding that police have sent the dead body for post-mortem. ASP Ritesh Kumar Singh has directed the police to investigate the matter keeping all the possibilities in mind.

Sevrahi police station chief Sanjay Kumar said that he had received information about the murder through an informer following which a probe was launched into the matter. He also said that the investigators recovered the body from a sac about 300 meters away from the Narwajot dam area of the district.

The ASP and other police officials rushed to the spot and cornered off the area for the investigation and said that the villagers informed the police that the girl was having a love affair with a boy and the girl's family was furious when they came to know about the relationship. The investigators suspect that the girl was killed and dumped by her family, police sources said adding they are also questioning the women of the victim's family.

Last month, the Uttar Pradesh Police nabbed a father-son duo for allegedly killing the former's daughter for having a love affair with a boy from a different caste. The incident took place in Darapur village under Ainchoda Kamboh police station area of the district.

The accused's first tried to mislead police by giving a written complaint stating that, their daughter ended her life by consuming poison. However, as the police got the post-mortem report it became clear to the investigator that it was a murder and during interrogation, the accused also confessed their crime.