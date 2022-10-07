Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) : Police recovered the body of a woman who was allegedly killed on suspicion of an illicit relationship, six months ago, Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, said the police on Thursday. The police recovered the woman's body from the courtyard behind the accused's house.

"We were informed by a man that his elder brother, along with a few other family members, had killed his wife six months ago on suspicion of an illicit relationship. Police reached the spot and recovered the woman's body from the courtyard behind the accused's house," Sambhal Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra told ANI.

"The body has been sent for a DNA test and further probe. The husband of the deceased and another family member were arrested. Further investigation is underway," he added. (ANI)