Kannauj: Robbers on Monday assaulted a police inspector and took away his car at gunpoint near Jalalpur police post in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, police said. The cop has been admitted to the hospital while the car has been also recovered. It is learnt that Awadhesh Kumar posted as Inspector in Crime Branch in Orai was on his way from Orai to Badaun in connection with a case on Monday evening.

Near the over bridge at Jalalpur Panwara of Sadar Kotwali area, Kumar parked his car to go to the toilet but was attacked by three miscreants who hit him on the head with gun butts. The miscreants fled with his car leaving the inspector injured. Soon after the incident, a team of police rushed to the spot and rushed the cop to the hospital while a massive search operation was launched to nab the accused. The vehicle was later found near Fuguha Bhatta. The injured inspector has refused to comment on the matter.