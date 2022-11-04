Ghaziabad (UP) : The Uttar Pradesh Police has issued a notice to Yati Narsinghanand, the priest of Ghaziabad's Dasna Devi temple, instructing him not to organise a "dharma sansad" and a preparatory meeting for which permission has not been obtained from the district administration, a senior officer said.

Narsinghanand, who often triggers controversy with his provocative remarks, has called the three-day "dharma sansad" beginning December 17, the birth anniversary of former BJP MP Baikunth Lal Sharma. A preparatory meeting has been called on December 6 to chalk out plans for the three-day event.

Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said, "Without permission, the police will not permit the three-day-long 'dharma sansad' which hundreds of seers are expected to attend. Also, providing security to them would be a tough task."

Furthermore, prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 have been enforced in the district in view of civic body elections, the police officer said. The police served notice on Narsinghanand on Thursday instructing him not to organise the "dharma sansad" and the preparatory meeting.

In a press statement, the priest said, "Dharma Sansad will be held in the temple premises that is why no permission is required for it. And, it is not being held for the first time. We will organise it at any cost. If police and administration create hindrance, seers will lodge their protest." PTI