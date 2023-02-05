Agra: In all, 40 Bangladeshis living here allegedly without a passport and facilitating the illegal entry of other fellow nationals were arrested in the Housing Development Sector 14 of the Sikandra area of the district, DCP City Vikas Kumar said on Sunday. Agra Police Commissionerate said that the police conducted a raid based on the inputs of intelligence agencies and nabbed 15 men, 13 women and 12 children and the police also recovered fake Aadhaar and PAN cards from their possession.

Following the instruction of DCP City Vikas Kumar, police from Sikandra, Jagdishpura and Hariparvat police stations reached Housing Development Sector 14 on Sunday where a large number of Bangladeshis were found living illegally in thatched huts in the vacant plot of the colony. The police launched a probe into the matter and are on the lookout for the kingpin, who brought these Bangladeshis. Subsequently, the police found that these people crossed the Bengal border and reached India via Bihar and while coming to UP from Bihar, each person has to pay around Rs 20,000 to a contractor.

Also read: Four Bangladeshis arrested during Governor Bose's north Bengal visit

Whereas in Mathura, a Bangladeshi man, living there allegedly without a passport and facilitating the illegal entry of other fellow nationals and Rohingyas into India, has been arrested, police said on Sunday. Mohammed Kamrul, a resident of Bangladesh's Khulna district, was arrested late on Saturday evening from the Naee Basti locality under the Kotwali police station area, they said. Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said on a tip-off from the Army that a Bangladeshi national was coming from Agra, a trap was laid and arrested.

"Kamrul used to take Rs 40,000 from Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas to help them cross India's border and reach different cities," Pandey said. The police officer claimed that Kamrul also used to help those illegally crossing India's border get fake Aadhaar and voter ID cards. A mobile phone, a Bangladeshi SIM card and an Indian SIM card have been seized from him, the SSP said. An official at the local Intelligence unit said that in the past four years, around 135 Bangladesh citizens were nabbed.