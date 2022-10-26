Kannauj: In a noble gesture, police along with locals in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj have donated Rs 6 lakh for the treatment of a 12-yr-old girl, who was found unconscious after an alleged sexual assault on Sunday. The girl, a class 9 student from the Gursahaiganj Kotwali area had on October 23 gone to the market to buy a piggy bank and was found unconscious near Dak Bungalow guest house in Gursahaiganj town.

She was later admitted to Halat Hospital in Kanpur from where the family took her to a private hospital for treatment. The girl's uncle has lodged an FIR against unknown persons for alleged rape and kidnapping besides attempt to murder while a medical examination of the girl is awaited and a police probe is underway.

It is learned every day around one lakh rupees is being spent on the girl's treatment. The father of the victim who is in ICU for almost 60 hours had expressed his inability to get the daughter treated, after which the police and civil society have come forward to get the girl treated with donations. Gursahaiganj police station in-charge Rajkumar appealed to the people to help in the treatment of the girl.

He formed a committee to collect donations and also personally donated some amount for the treatment. Later, many social workers extended their helping hand. The committee has collected more than six lakh rupees. The money left after the treatment will be spent on the education of the girl child. It is learned that police have identified a suspect from CCTV footage who is seen with the girl before the incident.

The youth is said to be a resident of Khudaganj. If sources are to be believed, the police have taken the brother of the accused youth into custody. Along with this, efforts have been started to nab the accused.