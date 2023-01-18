Prayagraj: The Prayagraj police have arrested three persons for distributing Islamic books in the ongoing Magh Mela here charging that the trio with encouraging religious conversion. Investigation revealed that the main accused, Mehmood Hasan Gazi, is a Madrasa teacher and was getting funds from Abu Dhabi, police said.

The other two associates had converted to Islam sometime back and since then were selling and distributing 'suspicious' books and pamphlets as part of a religious conversion exercise they were part of, police said. The other two arrested are identified as Mohd Monish a.k.a Ashish Kumar Gupta and Sameer a.k.a Naresh Kumar Saroj.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Satish Chandra said the prime suspect Mehmood Hasan Gazi is the president of Bazm-e-Paigam-e-Behdaniyat and works as a teacher at Madrasa Islamia Himdadia in Mariadih village of Puramufti. Meanwhile, Monish is the Zonal Secretary of Eastern UP of the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO).

"Gazi, during interrogation, confessed to getting foreign funding for religious conversion. These people used to sell and distribute books glorifying Islam around Hindu religious fairs and temples for free. Along with giving free books to the poor, they used to take their contact details and would contact them later."

Youths of poor financial backgrounds were lured to distribute books and pamphlets at other Hindu religious places including Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Assi Ghat in Varanasi, and Hanuman temple at Prayagraj, according to the official. The prime accused Gazi used to hire youth for Rs 5,000 for the purpose. After the arrest, the accused informed the police that they used to take photographs, mobile numbers and other details of those persons to whom they gave books for distribution, the official added.

With foreign links involved, the Central Investigation Agency will be informed about the matter to unearth details about the racket and foreign funding received till now. 204 suspicious Islamic books, three mobiles, four Aadhaar cards, Rs 2600 cash, and a diary were recovered from their possession, police said.