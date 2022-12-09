Kanpur: A woman, her paramour, and one more person have been arrested on Friday for killing her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. As per Kanpur police, the wife got her paramour and one more person to attack her husband after watching several crime series. However, when the husband survived, he was killed by giving an overdose of medicine.

Rishabh, a resident of New Shivli Road in Kanpur, lived with his wife Sapna. On November 27, there was a sudden attack on Rishabh. Immediately, he was shifted to a hospital where he was provided treatment in Swaroop Nagar and was discharged on December 1. But on December 3, his health deteriorated again and he died while undergoing treatment at LLR Hospital, police said.

Joint Commissioner of Police Anand Prakash Tiwari said, "When the surveillance team investigated the matter, many suspicious numbers were found active at the spot on the day of the attack. In the investigation, it was found that the number belongs to Raju and Situ. When Raju's call details were extracted, it was found that he used to talk a lot with Rishabh's wife Sapna. This deepened the suspicion of the police on Sapna."

"Everyone's mobiles were confiscated and the investigation started. It was then revealed that Raju, Sapna, and Situ had planned Rishabh's death. It was only after the attack that Raju sent a message to Sapna that the work was done. However, when Rishabh survived, everyone made Rishabh sick by giving him an overdose of medicine, hence, he died at LLR hospital," he said. "During the interrogation, Sapna said that Rishabh had many properties. When Sapna spoke to Rishabh about the property, he used to ignore her. She suspected that he might not give the property to anyone, so she hatched a plan to kill him," he said.