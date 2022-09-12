Noida (Uttar Pradesh): The Centre, along with states, is striving to control lumpy skin disease in cattle, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022 on Monday. Many states are struggling with lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle and the disease has emerged as a concern for the dairy sector as well, but scientists have prepared an indigenous vaccine for lumpy skin disease. LSD is a contagious viral disease that affects cattle and causes fever, nodules on the skin and can also lead to death. The disease spreads by mosquitoes, flies, lice and wasps by direct contact among the cattle and through contaminated food and water.

The inaugural function of the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022 is being held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. It was attended by Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Balyan, along with 1,500 representatives, including 800 farmers from 40 countries.