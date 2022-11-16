Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on November 19 to attend the Kashi Tamil Festival, officials said. As per the officials, PM Modi will reach Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport near here at 1 pm on Saturday and will head to the temple town to participate in the Kashi Tamil festival.

As per sources, PM Modi will also address the Tamil speakers present on the occasion. The Prime Minister will be in Kashi for about 3 hours. Ahead of the PM's visit, security has been beefed up in Varanasi especially in and around the venue. It is believed that the SPG team will reach Varanasi on 16 November. Kashi Tamil Festival will be organized from 17 November to 16 December.

All the programs will be organized mainly in Kashi Hindu University only. After attending this program, the Prime Minister will directly leave for Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport and will fly to Delhi.