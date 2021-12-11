Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on December 13 and 14 to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. The Chief Ministers of 18 states will also pay their respects to Baba Vishwanath. After this, all these Chief Ministers will go to Ayodhya for the darshan of Lord Ram.

The Chief Ministers of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Gujarat, Haryana, Goa, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Karnataka, Puducherry to participate in the program.

In the event, 181 saints including Shankaracharya Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, Shankaracharya Swami Vijayendra Saraswati, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Avadheshanand Maharaj, Rambhadracharya Maharaj, Mahant Kamalnayan Das, Ramkamal Das Vedanti Maharaj, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Sadhvi Pragya are coming from across the country. Apart from this, 23 saints from Ayodhya and 47 saints from Kashi and recluse society have been invited. The arrival of saints has started on Saturday.

After inaugurating the Dham on December 13, the Prime Minister will interact with the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states on December 14 at Mandir Chowk. A meeting of the state government's cabinet will also be held in Dham on 16 December. He will hold a virtual dialogue with the mayors of major cities of the country on December 17. He will visit Kashi again on December 23 to interact with farmers.

Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of this corridor on March 8, 2019. About Rs 600 crore has been spent on this 400-meter long corridor, 60 ancient temples have been preserved in the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, 360 buildings have been removed for its construction and 1400 people had to be rehabilitated. 2600 laborers and 300 engineers are working in this corridor in three consecutive shifts.

It consists of a parikrama route around the temple, a large gate on entering the temple from Ganga Ghat, temple square, 24 buildings including guest houses, 3 passenger facilities, tourist facilitation centers, stalls, accommodation for priests, ashrams, Vedic Kendra, City Museum, Varanasi Gallery, Mumuksh Bhawan, etc. This corridor is being constructed with red stone. Ramps and escalators have also been provided for the differently-abled, the elderly.

