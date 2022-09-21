Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) : Professor Padamshree Ramyatna Shukla passed away on Tuesday at the age of 90. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, condoled the demise of Padma Shri recipient and the former president of Kashi Vidya Parishad, Professor Ramyatna Shukla.

The Prime Minister expressed his condolence through a tweet. He said that it is an irreparable loss for the Sanskrit world.

"Kashi Vidya Parishad President, Professor Ramyatna Shukla Ji's demise is an irreparable loss to the education, academic and Sanskrit world. He played an important role in conserving ancient and Sanskrit texts. I express my condolences to his close ones. OM Shanti!", the Prime Minister tweeted on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also condoled the death of the Padama Shree professor and called it a huge loss for the Sanskrit world.

"The demise of Sanskrit intellectual, the Former President of Kashi Vidya Parishad, 'Padam Shree' Ramyatna Shukla is a huge shock to the academic and Sanskrit world. I pray to Prabhu Shree Ram to provide him with a place in his divine feet and his close ones the strength to bear this pain. Om Shanti!", CM Yogi tweeted on Tuesday.