Meerut: Two people were attacked by a pitbull on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut after they made it unconscious and tried to steal it. The dog came to its senses as soon as their bike slipped right near Sir Chhotu Ram Institute of Engineering and Technology, Meerut. The thieves tied it in front of the college gate and fled as a security guard came to inquire about it.

UP: Thieves take away pitbull; it attacks them

The college informed the municipal corporation and police about the unclaimed pitbull. The police took to social media to trace the owner of the pitbull. In a while, about six people came to claim Pitbull as their own. A person arrived from Ganganagar and fed half a kilo of sweets to Pitbull to show that the dog belongs to him. Sensing that the matter getting stuck, the outpost in charge was adamant about handing over the pitbull to the municipal corporation.

Also read: Pitbull attacks 10-year-old in Ghaziabad; child gets 150 stitches on face

On Wednesday evening, Subhash Chaudhary, the real owner of Pitbull, contacted the police and reached the spot. Pitbull recognized its owner as soon as it saw him. The police investigated and handed over Pitbull to the real owner.