Gorakhpur: An eight-year-old child was bitten by a dog of Pit Bull breed at Transport Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Friday after which the owner of the dog was arrested and booked by the police. The incident comes three days after a Pit Bull dog bit a law student in Amroha district. In the latest incident, Utkarsh, son of Ram Avatar Mishra, was playing outside his house when the dog of his neighbour Gaurav Yadav attacked him and bit him in the upper leg.

Seeing their son under attack, Utkarsh's parents rushed to the spot and raised an alarm after which the dog somehow ran away. The boy was later shifted to the hospital for treatment. The parents later approached the Cantonment Police Station and lodged a complaint against the dog owner Gaurav Yadav. Based on the complaint, the police booked Yadav for negligence and endangering life of people.

Gaurav was later arrested by the police after he allegedly threatened the injured child's parents for a settlement. The Cantonment Police Station has written to the Municipal Corporation for necessary action over the matter. Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Singh Sogarwal said that the Pitbull will be kept under house arrest in his owner's house.

The owner will also be fined for the negligence, he said. Utkarsh's parents, who originally hail from Kharela village under Gambhirpur police station area of Azamgarh, currently living on rent at Transport Nagar in Gorakhpur said that Gaurav has the habit of scaring the locals with the Pitbull dog. Pertinently, the owner of a Pitbull was fined Rs 5,000 after the dog bit a law student from Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh.