Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A director of the Picesia Power Transmission Pvt Ltd has accused his co-directors Vandana Yadav, Vivek Yadav and chartered accountant Tushar Nagar of cheating him of Rs 93 crores in Gurugram. The complainant, Prashant Singh, has lodged an FIR against the accused at Vibhuti Khand Police Station. Kulwinder Singh Bains, an associate of the underworld don Chhota Shakeel, is also named in this case.

In the year 2021, Prashant had registered a complaint at Gomti Nagar police station in Lucknow, saying Vandana, Vivek, and Tushar cheated him of Rs 72 crores with the help of Kulwinder Singh Bains after which the accused were absconding. Once again, Prashant complained that the accused had once again cheated him of Rs 93 crores.

Ram Singh, Inspector Vibhuti khand police station said, "a case has been registered against the accused based on the complaint given by Prashant. On November 15, 2021, 5 FIRs were lodged when Prashant alleged that Vandana, Vivek and Tushar have cheated him of Rs 72 crores with the help of shooter of underworld don Chhota Shakeel, Kulwinder Singh Bains."

Prashant alleged that "Vandana, a resident of Shalimar in World on Jopling Road, was associated with his company as a director from the beginning and she had shares worth Rs 28 lakh. Vandana's husband Vivek Yadav and chartered accountant Tushar Nagar joined the company later." Prashant also alleged that "Manoj Kumar Singh, Vinod Singh, and Kulwinder Singh Bains, all residents of Moti Lalnagar, MG Road Goregaon West, Navi Mumbai were also made shareholders in the company without his knowledge."

According to the case registered at the Gomti Nagar police station, Prashant looked after the fieldwork, and Vandana and her husband Vivek Yadav looked after the administrative work. Prashant alleged that the company had got the work of laying 132 KV underground cable in Prayagraj from the State Construction Corporation. He was getting its work done, while in the meantime, Vandana released Rs five crores from Picesia Company as a loan to SBY Infra.

Prashant said, " The accused couple had given six crore rupees to Kulwinder Singh Bains to buy a bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai." In October 2020, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested Kulwinder in the case of cheating, after which Prashant came to know about the relationship between Kulwinder and the underworld don.