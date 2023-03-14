Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): After the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj, the needle of suspicion of the investigating agencies turned towards Ashraf, brother of the prime accused and don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. Ashraf has been lodged in Bareilly Central Jail for almost two and a half years. The investigating agencies are probing the role of the gang members of Atiq Ahmed, the mastermind of the Umesh Pal murder case.

As part of this, on Monday, the police arrested Manoj Gaur, a prison guard currently posted in Pilibhit District Jail for helping Ashraf while in prison. It is alleged that Manoj Gaur used to meet Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf illegally during his posting in Bareilly Jail. In the investigation, the involvement of jail guard Manoj Gaur has surfaced. After which the police arrested him. Manoj Gaur was transferred from Bareilly district jail to Pilibhit district jail 3 months back.

The investigation revealed that Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf, who was lodged in Bareilly jail, played a key role in planning the murder of BJP leader Umesh. Ashraf's henchmen used to visit him inside jail here illegally, sources said. Following this, the police arrested one more prisoner on Monday. Along with this, the Bareilly police arrested one of Ashraf's henchmen and sent him to jail. Earlier, the police arrested four people. After the latest action, now a total of 6 accused have been arrested in this case. Police are busy in search of other people in the case.

Several people were arrested including a prisoner guard and a canteen supplier on March 7 at the Bithri Chainpur police station in Bareilly, registering a case of illegal meeting with his henchmen and conspiring to murder while lodged in the district jail. A case was registered against them. After this, the Bareilly police were looking for the accused.

Also Read: Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed's threatening audio goes viral in Prayagraj

Superintendent of Police Rahul Bhati said that during his posting in the District Jail, the prisoner guard Manoj used to illegally meet Ashraf, due to which he has been arrested. Also, another person who used to meet Ashraf in jail has also been arrested for having suspected links with Ashraf.