Ghaziabad (UP): A boy was bitten by a woman's pet dog in an elevator in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad leaving the child struggling in pain even as the woman looked the other way. CCTV video from inside the elevator has gone viral on social media prompting a response from Ghaziabad police who have filed a case after the boy's father lodged a complaint.

The video shows the pet dog biting the boy inside a housing society lift. According to a Twitter post, the incident took place on Monday in Charms Castle society located in Rajnagar Extension. The video showed a pet dog jumping on a child and biting him, even as the dog's owner looked on.

"A pet dog bites a kid in the lift while the pet owner keeps watching even while the pet owner the kid is in pain! where is the moral code here just cos no one is looking?" wrote Twitter user Akassh Ashok Gupta while sharing the CCTV footage.

Video: Woman's pet dog bites boy in lift, she looks the other way; Ghaziabad police registers case

Also read: Kerala: Minor girl bitten by stray dog last month succumbs at Kottayam Medical College

In the video, the boy is seen standing inside the lift when the older woman walks in with her pet dog on a leash. As the child moves in front of the elevator, the dog jumps up and bites the child on the leg. The boy then immediately reacted with pain and began jumping up and down on one foot. However, the pet owner kept looking at the boy and did not react. The footage prompted a response from the Ghaziabad Police.

Circle office Ghaziabad Alok Dubey said they have registered a case based on the complaint of the boy's father and advance legal action is being taken by the Nandgram police station.

Netizens on Twitter were furious with the woman's cold reaction to the boy's pain. "I feel ashamed that day by day people are losing their sensibility and kindness. Such a shameless lady. She would have done the same thing if this would have happened to any of her family members or her own kid?" tweeted one of the users.

Another person called for having some kind of license to keep a pet. "There must be some kind of license system and permission from societies and the owner has to take third party insurance," the user tweeted.