Basti: A pet dog was allegedly poisoned to death by "eve-teasers" in Parsa Khurd village of Uttar Pradesh's Basti district. The owner has approached the SP for registering a case into the incident claiming that the local police did not take any action. Rajan Chaudhary, a local from Parsa Khurd village of Sonha police station area said he had kept three dogs as pets for his and his family's safety.

Also read: Man shoots pet dog for barking at him in Karnataka's Madagondanahalli

Rajan said that some boys of the village harass girls and are often seen roaming around their house at night, for which he had kept two German Shepherd dogs for safety. A few days back, as the boys passed by Rajan's house during late hours on Thursday, their dog named Max started barking aggressively, Rajan said. That might have made them feel threatened, he added.

On November 29, in his absence, the boys killed the pet dog Max by feeding him a poisoned piece of meat. Rajan alleged that he lodged a complaint with the local police, but to no avail. This prompted him to approach the SP.

On being questioned, ASP Dipendra Chaudhary refused to comment on the matter.