People smear in colors as they take part in 'Lathmar Holi' in Mathura

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): With Holi around the corner, people of the historical town Barsana are all geared up to celebrate the famous 'Lathmar Holi' which begins seven days prior to the actual Holi celebrations. As the name suggests, womenfolk strike menfolk with 'lath' or sticks when they splash colors on them. Men in turn protect themselves with a shield. This one-of-a-kind of Holi celebration is considered as symbol of love. People here began the celebration of 'Holi of sticks' on Tuesday with fervour and excitement. Every year, tourists and devotees throng the historical town to visit Radha Rani temple and to witness this spectacle.

The festival is a celebration of Krishna and Radha's fun activities. Women dress up as 'Gopis' and the men as 'Gops'. The women then beat the men with sticks who try to defend themselves. The celebration lasts for a week during which men and women indulge themselves in colours of love, laughter, and 'laths'. Men drench women in colours while women wielding batons shower sticks on the men to drive them away.

Holi in Barsana is a virtual repetition of Holi representing the 'Dwaapar' age. Lord Krishna along with his friends used to go to Barsana village to meet Radha Rani. Troubled by Lord Krishna and his friends' mischiefs, Radha Rani along with her friends used to beat them with sticks to teach them a lesson, while Krishna along with his friends used shields to protect themselves. This gradually became a tradition in Barsana and Nandgaon. Both men and women recreate this fun activity.

The district administration has made elaborate security arrangements to conduct the celebrations peacefully. CCTV cameras have been installed to keep a vigil on all the activities. An additional police force was also deployed in the streets of Nandgaon town and a lost and found centre was also set up to avoid any inconvenience. To prevent any unlawful activity and misbehaviour with women, police in plain clothes will also be deployed at strategic points.