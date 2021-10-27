Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): Amid the recent violent killings in Kashmir valley, a peace march was organised by a non-governmental organisation, World Organization of Religions and Knowledge (Work) in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur. The march was held in solidarity with the Kashmiri pandits and to provide them justice. The march was organised in the Muslim month of Rabi-ul-Awal, the birth month of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) which stands for peace and brotherhood.

Various programs were organized under the peace march while the theme of the peace march was 'Stand with Kashmiri Pandits'.

Peace march held in solidarity with Kashmiri Pandits amid recent killings

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the coordinator of Work, Dr. Syed Abdullah Tariq said that the march was organised in the month of Rabi-ul-Awal to preach the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who despite the oppression by his opponents did not restore to violence.

"On the occasion of the month of mercy, we want to send a message to the world that we are the ummah of the Prophet of mercy and we should live together without any grievances," Tariq said.

Emphasizing the need to establish peace in the valley, Traiq recalled the teachings of Prophet Muhammad and said that we are all children of Adam and Eve, so we are all brothers. We should not be rivals but sympathizers of each other, only then we will be able to establish a system of peace and mercy in our country.

Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by unidentified gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the valley.

