Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): After the dates for the Assembly elections were announced by the Election Commission, various political parties are forming alliances against the major political party in the state i.e; the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). In this connection, Welfare Party of India chief Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas has announced an alliance with the Samajwadi Party after a series of meetings with the party president Akhilesh Yadav.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Syed said that while announcing the names of candidates in the last phase, "we would demand Assembly seats, but hoped that the politics of hatred in Uttar Pradesh would end and a secular government would be formed. He also said that the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are important in many ways and big and small political parties should pay attention to this election and show strength to end the politics of hatred."

"We have had five meetings with Akhilesh Yadav so far, we have put all the issues before him and he has shown seriousness, but so far no conclusion has been reached, the conversation is still going on. Regarding the distribution of seats, he said that in the final list, we are hopeful that they will listen to our demands, " Syed said.

He also said that in the last five years, followers of a particular religion have been targeted under jihad, conversion and other sectarian issues, against which it is imperative to fight in direct politics.

