Aligarh: As Uttarakhand's Joshimath is still struggling with land subsidence, cracks and damages in houses have created panic among residents in Kanwariganj area of Aligarh in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. A heavily clogged drain nearby has caused seepage and cracks in nearly 6 houses, source said. The officials of Municipal Corporation in Aligarh have started assessing the extent of damage.

The Municipal Corporation has dredged the drain and urged the locals to keep it clean to prevent any further damage to the buildings. Locals however alleged that the Municipal Corporation is being negligent in cleaning work. Dozens of multi-storey houses have been built around the drain in Kanwariganj. More than 6 houses have developed cracks, it is said. A 40-member team of Nala Gang has been deployed to remove the garbage from the drain, City Health Officer Manoj Prabhat said.

The work of cleaning the drain will continue on Thursday as well, the health officer added. Additional Municipal Commissioner Rakesh Kumar said that the culvert of the road was broken which choked the drain. A crack of one and a half feet appeared in the house of a woman named Alka Rani on Wednesday creating panic in the family.

Haider Khan, another resident from Kanwariganj said that the drain has been restored but the danger is not over yet. Municipal commissioner Amita Saini said that they are assessing the cracks in the walls of houses in Kanwariganj area.