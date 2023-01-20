Whether it is Pak or PoK It's people should not die of hunger: Rajnath Singh

Prayagraj: Speaking over the economic condition and reports of a financial crisis in Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that India is the only country that gives equal treatment to Indians as well as foreigners. He said, "We wish that whether it is Pakistan or Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), its people should not die of hunger."

When asked about Chinese aggression and what is the preparedness to tackle it, Singh said, "I don't need to explain it China knows very well, as far as our economy is concerned, India is now among the top five economies of the world and as the experts predict by 2027 we will be the third largest economy in the world"

Also read: Pak govt ready to meet all IMF demands to revive bailout programme: Report

Defence Minister, who had reached Prayagraj to attend the final rituals of the last rites of former West Bengal Governor Kesharinath Tripathi where he also paid floral tributes to the departed soul. "I have not seen him (Kesharinath Tripathi) as a political leader or a political stalwart, but he was always like an elder brother to me and it's an irreparable loss", Singh added.

It may be noted that currently, Pakistan is undergoing a worst-ever food crisis and its people are facing a hard time ensuring two meals a day. In the last 10 days, flour prices have skyrocketed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan provinces with a packet of flour being sold for only Rs 3,000 Pakistani currency. Recently, videos of people in Pakistan were seen chasing a wheat truck on foot and on bikes, risking their lives to get a bag of wheat. Cash-strapped Pakistan is desperately seeking help.