Lucknow: A PAC jawan whose wedding was scheduled next week was found dead with bullet shot injuries after he returned to camp from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence on Friday evening. The blood-soaked body was found in the vehicle at Ramabai camp site in the Ashiana area here.

Ashiana police has sent the dead body for postmortem and informed the deceased jawan's family members. The deceased has been identified as Vipin Kumar (25), currently posted in the 12th battalion of Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC). Vipin's duty was at the CM's residence for the last one month. Kumar was a resident of Tehra located in Andla area of Khair police station in Aligarh. He was a 2021 batch constable of PAC.

Inspector Ashiana Ajay Prakash Mishra said that Vipin had gone on duty on Friday morning. At 6 pm, he reached his camp in a government vehicle. Shortly afterwards, a loud bullet shot sound was heard from the vehicle. When the fellow soldiers went to see him, Vipin was found unconscious in a pool of blood, Mishra said, explaining the turn of events. Vipin was rushed to the KGMU trauma center, where the doctors declared him as “brought dead”.

We are investigating the case to ascertain whether the PAC jawan died of suicide or he was shot dead or is it a freak accident. The bullet fired is from that of the INSAS rifle he was carrying. The forensic team has taken possession of the weapon for investigation. Fingerprints of the deceased have also been collected for probe. His colleagues say that Vipin was slated to get married on the ensuing Republic Day.