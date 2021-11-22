Lucknow: Rakesh Singh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union from Uttar Pradesh, took a jibe at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, terming him the uncle of Bharatiya Janata Party. His statement came after Owaisi asked the Union government to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019(CAA) just like the recent withdrawal of the three farm laws.

He further said, "AIMIM and the BJP is an uncle and nephew party and Owaisi is an uncle of the BJP. Whatever Owaisi wants he should tell his nephew(BJP) and they will fulfil it. It's their household matter and they could resolve it,"

The BKU spokesperson also launched a scathing attack on the central government saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a dig at farmers as he termed the farmers as someone.

Tikait said, "the centre is dividing the farmers. When Narendra Modi was Gujarat Chief Minister, he had recommended enacting the MSP Guarantee Act. So why the PM is forming a committee now? Why is not implementing the MSP Guarantee Act?"

The farmer leader further added that the farmers' agitation will not stop now as their demands have not been accepted yet.

“The agitation will not be discontinued because many of our issues like the MSP guarantee law, seed bill and milk policy are yet to be resolved. The government should hold talks with us. Otherwise, we will not go home," the farmer leader said.

Earlier in the day, the farmers' leaders held the Kisan Maha Panchayat in Lucknow.

