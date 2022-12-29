Bareilly (UP): A man died of suffocation while the condition of two others is critical in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly after the trio slept in a room which was being warmed by lighting an 'angithi' (coal heater) to fight back cold on Wednesday night.

Following the incident, police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem and initiated legal proceedings. The deceased was identified as Sanjeev while those critical are Sumit and Kunwar Pal. They all worked as employees at Marshmallow restaurant in Prem Nagar police station area of Bareilly. According to Restaurant owner Krishna, they went to sleep in their room after finishing the hotel work at 11 pm.

As it was getting very cold, they lit an 'angithi' but the next morning when they didn't come out of their room, the restaurant owner went to enquire about them and found them lying unconscious. All of them were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared Sanjeev dead. The condition of Sumit and Kunwar is said to be critical.

In-charge of Prem Nagar police station, Rajesh Singh said: "Three employees of the restaurant were found unconscious in their room and were rushed to the district hospital, where one was declared dead while two are under treatment. Primarily it seems that the incident happened because of suffocation caused by the 'angithi."