Aligarh: One person died while five others were hospitalized after consuming spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on the occasion of Holi on Wednesday, officials said. The incident has been reported from Akbarpur, a village in Lodha police station area of Aligarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Harpal while his father Uma Shankar and four others are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Bunty, a member of the victim's family, said that Harpal was accustomed to consuming cannabis and drinking alcohol.

On Wednesday too, on the occasion of Holi, he had cannabis and alcohol and called his father Uma Shankar from home to celebrate Holi with him. Five more locals of the village also consumed the spurious liquor with Harpal and his father Uma Shankar.

However, soon after consuming the spurious liquor, they took ill and sought the assistance from their families. Harpal was first admitted to the district hospital. From the district hospital, Harpal was later referred to the JN Medical College for specialized treatment.

However, he succumbed at the JN Medical College not responding to the treatment. Aharpal's father Umashankar's condition remains to be critical and he is also been admitted to the JN Medical College for treatment, said a police official who is handling the case.The condition of four other people is said to be stable.

It may be recalled that in February last year also, seven people had died while 41 others fell seriously ill after consuming spurious liquor in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident was reported in the limits of Ahraula police station. The victims had consumed the spurious liquor sold at the desi liquor shop located in Mahul.

Earlier in December 2022, a hooch tragedy was reported in Bihar's Saran district and it claimed at least 74 lives, which prompted the Opposition to hold the government accountable and question the efficacy of total prohibition in Bihar.