Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A soldier from the Indian Air Force from Kanpur was found dead at an Air Force station in Nashik on Friday. The soldier identified as Virender Pal is a resident of Fatehpur village in the Ghatampur Kotwali area.

Shriram Pal, father of the deceased soldier said, "My 27-year-old son Virender Pal was a soldier in the Air Force and was posted in the Technical Armory at Nashik Air Force Station in Maharashtra. My elder son Raju got a call and was informed about Virender's death. Our family members then called our relative who was in the Navy and was posted in Mumbai to inquire about the incident," he added.

"Upon reaching the spot, the relative was told that Virender had died due to bullet injuries. CCTV footage installed in the Air Force station shows Virender walking outside his room. After a short walk, he went inside the room, and gunshots were heard," the father added.

However, Ghatampur Station House Officer (SHO) Rambabu Singh said that 'no information has been received so far.'