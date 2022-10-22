Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Omprakash Rajbhar on Friday threatened Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with dire consequences if his Government does not carry out caste census in the state by October 27.

While delivering a speech during SBSP's 'Savdhaan Rath Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, Rajbhar said that Nitish Kumar should explain why there is so much delay in the caste census in Bihar. He said, "The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is an ally of Nitish in Bihar and both have made statements in favor of caste enumeration. Even after this, Nitish is delaying the caste census. They will have to account for it."

Rajbhar said that on October 27, 2022, his party's 'Savdhan Rath Yatra' will be concluded at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Bihar and demanded an answer from Nitish by that time. "If Nitish delays in answering these questions, then he will face serious consequences," he warned. Rajbhar also targeted the BJP and said, "The history of the country and the state is a witness that the BJP has not been able to form the government on its own till today without an alliance."

Rajbhar further said that all the political parties were scared of the 'Savdhan Rath Yatra'. He said that the rival parties were afraid that the SBSP yatra has been creating new awareness among the deprived classes on caste census and other pertinent socio-economic issues.